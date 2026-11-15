Kollam driver Shajahan arrested after dragging homeless man nearly 2km
A tragic incident unfolded in Kerala's Kollam district on Friday night, where a homeless elderly man lost his life after being hit and dragged by a car for nearly two kilometers.
The driver, Shajahan, a native of Kadathur who runs a shop in the area, was arrested and charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
Authorities say he kept driving even after realizing someone was trapped under his vehicle.
Victim unidentified as police share photos
The victim's identity is still unknown, though police believe he often visited the area near Oachira Temple. Officers are now sharing his photos online and asking the public for help to identify him.
Shajahan claimed he wasn't aware of how serious things were, but CCTV footage suggests otherwise.
The case took shape after locals rushed the injured man to the hospital, where he sadly passed away.