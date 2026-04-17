Kollam swelters as India Meteorological Department warns up to 39°C
India
Kollam is sweltering under a stubborn heat wave, with temperatures stuck above 37 degrees Celsius.
The India Meteorological Department has put out a yellow alert, warning things could get even hotter, up to 39 degrees Celsius, until April 19.
Residents avoid afternoon outings in Kollam
With the heat and humidity showing no signs of letting up, just stepping outside feels exhausting for many in Kollam.
Markets are quieter in the afternoons as people avoid going out unless they have to, and even simple routines like commuting or working outdoors have become tough.
There's no cool evening breeze either, so everyone's just hoping for some relief soon.