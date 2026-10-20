Kondabhattula Pavan Kumar arrested for WhatsApp impersonation, extorting ₹18L
India
A 23-year-old, Kondabhattula Pavan Kumar, was arrested for pretending to be a woman on WhatsApp and extorting ₹18 lakh overall.
Using dozens of fake Instagram and Facebook accounts, he interacted with over 1,000 people, then threatened to leak it unless they paid up.
Kumar's scheme netted ₹25.16L, victims abroad
Kumar's scheme brought in ₹25.16 lakh, with victims ranging from friends to professionals, even reaching people in Dubai and Turkey.
Some lost money through fake investment offers too.
Police have seized his devices and are investigating further under cybercrime laws to find out if more people were affected.