Kondapalli Ganesh investigated after 51.07L laddu purchase, 3.45cr missing
Kondapalli Ganesh, known for splurging ₹51.07 lakh on a Ganesh Laddu at My Home Bhooja's festival auction last year, is now in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.
Police say he convinced residents of the swanky My Home Bhooja complex to invest in his real estate and liquor ventures, promising 6% monthly returns and quarterly profit-sharing, but over ₹3.45 crore has gone missing.
Families file complaint, police trace funds
Several families, including retirees who put in their life savings, filed a complaint after Ganesh stopped payouts and cut off contact.
Silviya Srinivas Reddy shared her family invested ₹11 lakh, while others like Botsa Appala Naidu and C Srikrupa lost big too.
Ganesh vanished from his apartment and office in April 2026; police are tracking him down and examining financial transactions, tracing the money trail, and trying to locate the accused.