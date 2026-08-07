Kondapalli Ganesh investigated after 51.07L laddu purchase, 3.45cr missing

Kondapalli Ganesh, known for splurging ₹51.07 lakh on a Ganesh Laddu at My Home Bhooja's festival auction last year, is now in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

Police say he convinced residents of the swanky My Home Bhooja complex to invest in his real estate and liquor ventures, promising 6% monthly returns and quarterly profit-sharing, but over ₹3.45 crore has gone missing.