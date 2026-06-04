Kota JEE aspirant Aryan Ojha, 17, found dead in PG India Jun 04, 2026

A tragic incident shook Kota on Wednesday night, as Aryan Ojha, a 17-year-old student preparing for the JEE, was found dead in his PG room.

Aryan had moved from Uttar Pradesh to Kota just a few months ago for coaching.

Other students residing at the PG discovered him and called the police right away, but doctors at the hospital could only confirm his passing.