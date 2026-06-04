Kota JEE aspirant Aryan Ojha, 17, found dead in PG
India
A tragic incident shook Kota on Wednesday night, as Aryan Ojha, a 17-year-old student preparing for the JEE, was found dead in his PG room.
Aryan had moved from Uttar Pradesh to Kota just a few months ago for coaching.
Other students residing at the PG discovered him and called the police right away, but doctors at the hospital could only confirm his passing.
No suicide note, post mortem pending
Police say no suicide note was found and the body was kept for a post-mortem to be conducted after family members arrive.
The city is known for its intense exam prep culture. This case highlights ongoing worries about academic stress and student well-being.