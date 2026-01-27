Kota JEE aspirant's death puts spotlight on student stress
India
Sartaj Singh, an 18-year-old prepping for the JEE in Kota, was found dead on the Delhi-Mumbai railway line on January 25.
He had been living in Kota for the past two years and was staying in a hostel, chasing his engineering dreams like so many others who come to Kota for coaching.
What happened and what's next
Earlier that day, Sartaj called his family about a delayed train but never made it home.
His body was found later that evening; no suicide note has been reported so far.
The police are now investigating what led up to his death.
His family is devastated and searching for answers as the case unfolds.