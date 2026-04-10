Kotak deputy VP Pushpender Singh accused in 35cr Panchkula scam
India
A now suspended deputy vice-president of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Pushpender Singh, is at the center of a massive scam involving the Panchkula Municipal Corporation's fixed deposits.
Authorities say he allegedly received around ₹35 crore, some of which went into flashy rides like a Wrangler Rubicon, Mercedes GLS, and a Harley-Davidson.
These vehicles are still missing in Delhi.
Pushpender Singh admits forging documents
Singh turned himself in to the anti-corruption bureau on April 8 and admitted to forging documents using a laptop and printer he stashed away in Himachal Pradesh.
Investigators now have five days to dig deeper into his financial dealings.
Meanwhile, his alleged partner in crime, Vikas Kaushik, is also under scrutiny after suspicious bank records triggered the probe.