Koya tribal women in Polavaram welcome baby girls after evacuation
India
In Andhra Pradesh's flood-affected Polavaram district, two Koya tribal women, Peesam Vijaya and Borra Sailaja, welcomed baby girls on Wednesday after being safely evacuated from their flooded villages.
Both mothers were moved to local health centers for delivery as part of ongoing rescue efforts.
Polavaram authorities relocated 149 pregnant women
District Collector K. Dinesh Kumar shared that both mothers and newborns are healthy, adding that they are among 149 pregnant women relocated since August 1.
Even though the flood warning is over, 15 relief camps and 22 boats are still helping cutoff villages.
The new mothers will head home after vaccinations, while other evacuated women continue receiving care at government hospitals.