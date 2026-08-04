Kozhikode back under orange alert after 257.4mm rain
India
Kozhikode, Kerala, is back under an orange alert after days of nonstop rain and flooding.
The district saw over four times its usual rainfall, 257.4mm in just three days, with an orange alert issued for Tuesday, later updated to red, and an orange alert issued again for Wednesday (August 5).
Kozhikode: Two deaths, 808 in camps
Flooding has sadly claimed two lives this season, most recently a 38-year-old man from Peruvayal.
808 people from 327 families are now staying in relief camps across the district, with many areas like Moozhikkal and Kannadikkal still underwater.
Landslides and road accidents have made travel tough, but local authorities are working hard to keep everyone safe.