Kozhikode district measles outbreak: 161 cases, 1 death, 116 suspected
India
Kozhikode district is dealing with a measles outbreak: 161 cases confirmed so far this year, and sadly, one person has died.
Most people affected hadn't been vaccinated, so health teams are now focusing on strengthening preventive measures and expanding vaccination coverage with the help of other government departments in the coming days.
There are also 116 suspected cases reported.
Vaccines available at Kozhikode health centers
Health officials met this week to boost prevention efforts.
Vaccines are available at all government health centers, and if you missed your shots as a kid (up to age 5), you can still get them now.
Assistant Collector Malavika G. Nair chaired the meeting.