Kozhikode man dies after alleged wrong kidney operation at hospital
India
A 45-year-old man from Kozhikode, Kerala, India, passed away on June 4 after his family accused the Government Medical College Hospital of a serious mistake.
Rijith went in last August for kidney stone surgery, but his family says doctors operated on the wrong kidney.
Even after a second surgery on the correct side, his health kept getting worse due to infections.
Hospital to send reports to principal
Before Rijith's death, his wife and brother filed complaints with both the hospital and police.
The hospital's Deputy Superintendent said reports from the Departments of Urology and General Medicine would be submitted to the principal, who would decide whether further investigation was needed.