Kozhikode man dies after alleged wrong kidney operation at hospital India Jun 04, 2026

A 45-year-old man from Kozhikode, Kerala, India, passed away on June 4 after his family accused the Government Medical College Hospital of a serious mistake.

Rijith went in last August for kidney stone surgery, but his family says doctors operated on the wrong kidney.

Even after a second surgery on the correct side, his health kept getting worse due to infections.