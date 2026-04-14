Kozhikode teen and cousin found dead, police say cousin strangled
India
A heartbreaking incident shook Kozhikode, Kerala, where a 16-year-old girl and her 20-year-old cousin were found dead at her house early Tuesday morning.
Police believe the cousin, Adnan, strangled the girl before dying by suicide.
Neighbors were alerted and informed the police, but both were declared dead at the hospital.
Families mourn, investigators seek answers
Both victims were the children of sisters, making this loss even harder for their families.
Investigators are now looking into what might have led to this tragedy.
The case has left the local community stunned as police continue searching for answers.