KP-2 from Project Cheetah 1st cheetah in Ranthambore since extinction
A cheetah named KP-2 just made wildlife history by showing up alongside tigers and leopards in Ranthambore Tiger Reserve.
KP-2, one of the first-generation cheetahs born on Indian soil under Project Cheetah, wandered into the reserve's Zone 9.
This is the first time a cheetah has been seen here since the species went extinct in India over 70 years ago.
Officials consider returning KP-2 to Kuno
KP-2's adventure has wildlife fans excited but also a bit worried.
Young cheetahs naturally roam, but his presence could mean run-ins with resident tigers and leopards.
Forest officials are keeping a close eye on him to decide if he should be brought back to Kuno, which is already under pressure from a growing cheetah population.
The whole situation highlights how tricky it is to help big predators share space in India's reserves.