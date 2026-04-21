KP-2 from Project Cheetah 1st cheetah in Ranthambore since extinction

Officials consider returning KP-2 to Kuno

KP-2's adventure has wildlife fans excited but also a bit worried.

Young cheetahs naturally roam, but his presence could mean run-ins with resident tigers and leopards.

Forest officials are keeping a close eye on him to decide if he should be brought back to Kuno, which is already under pressure from a growing cheetah population.

The whole situation highlights how tricky it is to help big predators share space in India's reserves.