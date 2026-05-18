Kripalani allegedly threatens customs officer in Bengaluru after ₹13.57L fine India May 18, 2026

M Kripalani, an electronics dealer from Bengaluru, is in trouble after allegedly threatening customs officer D Anthony, who had earlier fined him ₹13.57 lakh for dodging customs duties.

Following the penalty, Anthony said he got threatening WhatsApp audios and an envelope warning harm to him and his family.

Police filed an FIR under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.