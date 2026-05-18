Kripalani allegedly threatens customs officer in Bengaluru after ₹13.57L fine
India
M Kripalani, an electronics dealer from Bengaluru, is in trouble after allegedly threatening customs officer D Anthony, who had earlier fined him ₹13.57 lakh for dodging customs duties.
Following the penalty, Anthony said he got threatening WhatsApp audios and an envelope warning harm to him and his family.
Police filed an FIR under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Kripalani faces blackmail, sexual harassment allegations
Kripalani's legal issues don't stop there: he's also being investigated for allegedly blackmailing and sexually harassing a female customs officer.
On top of that, separate FIRs accuse him of assaulting police during his medical checkup after his arrest.
Authorities are still looking into all these allegations.