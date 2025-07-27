Next Article
KRS dam outflow at 85,000 cusecs: Flood warning in Mandya
After days of nonstop rain in the Cauvery region, the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir near Mandya has increased its outflow to 85,000 cusecs.
With water levels rising fast, local officials have issued a flood warning and are urging people living along the river to steer clear of low-lying spots for their own safety.
Access to bridges restricted
Authorities are asking farmers to avoid riverbanks and keep their cattle away as well.
Access to bridges and river edges is now restricted, and everyone's being told not to swim or take selfies near the water—just playing it safe until things settle down.