KSDMA says viral WhatsApp Kerala heat, phone explosion claims fake

KSDMA warns against sharing false messages

KSDMA says real forecasts show much milder temperatures, around 40 Celsius in Palakkad, 39 Celsius in Kollam, and 36 Celsius in Thiruvananthapuram, which are only a bit above normal.

They're urging everyone to trust only official sources for weather news.

Also, spreading false information can get you into legal trouble under the Disaster Management Act, so double-check before forwarding anything scary.