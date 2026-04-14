KSDMA says viral WhatsApp Kerala heat, phone explosion claims fake
A WhatsApp message claiming Kerala will face extreme heat (45 Celsius to 55 Celsius) and warning about phone explosions has gone viral, but officials say it's totally fake.
The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) clarified that the so-called "Civil Defence Department" doesn't even exist, and "civil defense" is just part of Fire and Rescue Services.
KSDMA warns against sharing false messages
KSDMA says real forecasts show much milder temperatures, around 40 Celsius in Palakkad, 39 Celsius in Kollam, and 36 Celsius in Thiruvananthapuram, which are only a bit above normal.
They're urging everyone to trust only official sources for weather news.
Also, spreading false information can get you into legal trouble under the Disaster Management Act, so double-check before forwarding anything scary.