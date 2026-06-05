KSR Fashions fire in Ameerpet Hyderabad destroys shops, no injuries
India
A big fire broke out at KSR Fashions in Ameerpet, Hyderabad, on Thursday afternoon, sending thick smoke over the area and causing quite a scare for shop owners and people nearby.
Thankfully, despite several shops being destroyed, there were no injuries or casualties reported.
Ameerpet blaze contained, traffic regulated
Firefighters rushed in with seven engines and managed to stop the flames from spreading after about an hour.
The fire spread fast because of flammable materials inside, but officials are still figuring out exactly what started it.
The incident caused heavy traffic jams on the Ameerpet-SR Nagar route, so authorities were regulating traffic to minimize inconvenience while they investigate.