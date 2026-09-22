KSRTC bus catches fire near Pattambi market, no injuries
India
A KSRTC bus traveling from Perinthalmanna to Kottayam caught fire early Tuesday morning near Pattambi market.
Smoke started coming from the engine around 5am. but, thanks to quick help from people nearby, all passengers got out safely and no one was hurt.
KSRTC investigating suspected electrical short circuit
Firefighters reached the spot and brought the fire under control, though part of the bus was damaged.
Passengers were shifted to another bus so they could keep going on their trip.
The fire caused traffic delays for more than an hour, and officials think an electrical short circuit might be to blame.
KSRTC is now looking into what happened.