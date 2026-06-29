KSRTC bus overturns in Chamarajanagar killing 2, injuring 9
India
A KSRTC bus traveling from M. M. Hills to Mysuru overturned in Chamarajanagar district on Monday after a tire burst, leaving two people dead and nine others injured.
About 60 passengers were on board when the accident happened at Maduvanahalli in Kollegal taluk.
Anganwadi worker among deceased
The victims include a man and an anganwadi worker who had just wrapped up her Booth Level Officer duty and was returning to Mysuru.
Six of the injured were taken to Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences, while three with nosebleeds went to Mysuru for further care.
Others with minor injuries escaped with minor injuries.