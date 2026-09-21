KSRTC bus swarmed by giant honeybees in Vandiperiyar, 17 injured
A KSRTC bus traveling through Kerala's Vandiperiyar area was suddenly attacked by a swarm of giant honeybees on Monday, September 21, 2026, leaving 17 persons injured.
The bus, carrying 58 people from Pathanamthitta to Kumily, was stopped near a forest checkpoint when the bees swarmed in around 11am causing chaos and panic inside.
Forest officials evacuate injured to hospitals
Even with people getting stung and some fleeing the bus in fear, driver Rassaq managed to get help by catching a ride to Vallakkadavu forest checkpost in a passing pickup jeep.
Forest officials quickly evacuated the injured and got them to nearby hospitals for treatment.
No mobile phone coverage made things harder, but everyone who needed care was reached. Some were even shifted to another hospital or continued their journey on a different bus.