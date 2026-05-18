KSRTC MD Akram Pasha warns employees against May 20 strike
India
KSRTC has told its employees not to join the indefinite strike planned for May 20, which is about ongoing issues like pay hikes and pending benefits.
In a new circular, Managing Director Akram Pasha made it clear that anyone skipping work will face strict action.
KSRTC circular enforces no-pay, limits leave
The circular says employees who don't show up will lose pay under the "no work, no pay" rule.
Since the strike is illegal under state law (KESMA), officials have also been told to not approve any leave requests starting May 20 except in unavoidable situations and keep busses running so daily commuters aren't left stranded.