Kullu villagers help 2 men escape custody with 508g charas
India
In Kullu, a group of villagers confronted police and helped two men, caught with 508gm of charas, escape custody.
The clash left a police officer and an independent witness injured, while the seized drugs and phones were left behind at the scene.
Police register drug case, probe assault
Police have registered a case under drug laws and are now investigating to identify everyone involved in the assault.
Officials say they are gathering evidence for legal action.