Kumbh, Diwali, Eid: SC calls airline ticket price hikes 'exploitation'

Petition also highlighted airlines' secretive pricing algorithms

For many, flying is the only option during emergencies or big festivals, but sudden price jumps make it tough for regular people to afford tickets.

The petition also flagged airlines' secretive pricing algorithms and shrinking baggage allowances (from 25kg to 15kg) without any compensation.

There's now a push for clear rules on fares, refunds, and an independent regulator—so travel doesn't become unfairly expensive when you need it most.

The next court hearing is set for March 23.