Kumbh, Diwali, Eid: SC calls airline ticket price hikes 'exploitation'
The Supreme Court is taking a hard look at airlines for hiking ticket prices during festivals, calling the practice "exploitation" and a real concern.
After a petition pointed out that air travel becomes essential—especially when trains and roads are unavailable during events like Kumbh—the court has asked the Center to address the issue within four weeks.
Petition also highlighted airlines' secretive pricing algorithms
For many, flying is the only option during emergencies or big festivals, but sudden price jumps make it tough for regular people to afford tickets.
The petition also flagged airlines' secretive pricing algorithms and shrinking baggage allowances (from 25kg to 15kg) without any compensation.
There's now a push for clear rules on fares, refunds, and an independent regulator—so travel doesn't become unfairly expensive when you need it most.
The next court hearing is set for March 23.