Kunal Agrawal, 16, dies after Tajganj zip line cable snaps
India
A 16-year-old, Kunal Agrawal, lost his life in Agra's Tajganj area when a zip line cable snapped during a family outing.
He fell from about 45 feet and was rushed to the hospital, but doctors couldn't save him.
The tragedy has left the local community shaken.
Agra FIR filed, activities suspended
Police have filed an FIR and started investigating what went wrong.
The adventure spot comes under the jurisdiction of the Agra Development Authority but run by a private company: officials suspect operator may be involved.
For now, all adventure activities at this site are suspended while authorities look into the ongoing investigation.