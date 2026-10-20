Kurla electrical duct fire injures 9, taken to Rajawadi Hospital
India
Early Tuesday, a fire broke out in the electrical duct of a 13-story residential building in Mumbai's Kurla area.
The smoke spread fast, and nine people, including three kids and a senior citizen, were hurt.
Thankfully, everyone is stable after being taken to Rajawadi Hospital.
Kurla fire controlled in 30 minutes
Firefighters, police, and civic teams got the blaze under control in just about 30 minutes.
Most injuries were from smoke inhalation; one person sustained an injury to his right leg.
Officials are now looking into what caused the fire, and the extent of the damage is yet to be determined.