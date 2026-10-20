Kushinagar crash kills 4 friends returning from Navratri fair
India
A group of friends met with a tragic accident near Ramabhar Bridge in Kushinagar while heading home from a Navratri fair.
Their car, reportedly speeding at around 100 kph, lost control and hit a tree, leaving four dead and three others injured.
Deceased identified survivors hospitalized police probe
The friends who passed away were Nitesh Kumar, 22; Pradeep Prasad, 23; Sanjeev Sharma, 21; and Ankul Kanaujia, 20. Two died instantly; the other two later in the hospital.
Ankit Prasad is still fighting for his life, while Himanshu Verma avoided the accident by choosing not to get in the car because he felt it wasn't safe.
Police are now investigating who was driving and whether speed played a role.