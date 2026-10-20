Kushinagar crash kills 4 friends returning from Navratri fair

The friends who passed away were Nitesh Kumar, 22; Pradeep Prasad, 23; Sanjeev Sharma, 21; and Ankul Kanaujia, 20. Two died instantly; the other two later in the hospital.

Ankit Prasad is still fighting for his life, while Himanshu Verma avoided the accident by choosing not to get in the car because he felt it wasn't safe.

Police are now investigating who was driving and whether speed played a role.