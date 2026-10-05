Kutch girl aged 14 accuses parents of sexual abuse
India
A 14-year-old girl in Kutch, Gujarat, has accused her parents of sexual abuse.
She says her father assaulted her after finding out about her phone chats with a male friend, while her mother took nude photos during the incident.
The family had moved to Gujarat from another state six years ago.
September 14 assault prompts POCSO case
The alleged assault happened on September 14, after the girl's mother noticed the conversation and questioned her about it.
Police have registered a case against both parents under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant sections.