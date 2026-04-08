KVS to announce 1st Class 1 admission list April 9
KVS is set to announce its first list of Class one admissions on April 9, 2026.
If you're waiting for results in Assam, Kerala, or Puducherry, you'll need to check a day later on April 10 because of the elections.
Parents can find out if their child got in by visiting kvsangathan.nic.in or admission.kvs.gov.in.
Documents required and computerized lottery
To lock in a spot, parents must submit documents like the birth certificate and proof of residence.
If seats are still open after the first round, more lists will drop on April 16 and April 21.
Admissions use a computerized lottery for fairness: kids under RTE get first dibs, then those with service priority and other reserved categories.
Missed out? If someone doesn't submit their papers in time, that seat goes to the next kid on the waiting list.