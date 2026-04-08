KVS to announce 1st Class 1 admission list April 9

Documents required and computerized lottery

To lock in a spot, parents must submit documents like the birth certificate and proof of residence.

If seats are still open after the first round, more lists will drop on April 16 and April 21.

Admissions use a computerized lottery for fairness: kids under RTE get first dibs, then those with service priority and other reserved categories.

Missed out? If someone doesn't submit their papers in time, that seat goes to the next kid on the waiting list.