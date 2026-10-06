Labor room fire at Lucknow airport contained, no casualties reported
India
A fire started in the labor room at Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport earlier today, leading to a quick response from airport security personnel and the Sarojini Nagar Police.
Several fire trucks were sent in, and no casualties have been reported so far.
Authorities investigating cause and damage
The blaze was contained quickly thanks to the joint efforts on site.
Authorities are now investigating what sparked the fire and checking for any damage.
More updates will be shared as soon as they know more.