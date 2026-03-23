Ladakh activist Wangchuk back home after 6 months in jail
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is back in Leh after spending nearly six months in jail, following the government's decision to revoke his detention under the National Security Act.
The move came just before a Supreme Court hearing and was meant to open up space for "constructive and meaningful dialogue" with local groups.
'Win-win' approach in upcoming talks
Wangchuk's release was met with cheers from hundreds of supporters at NDS Stadium, reflecting just how much hope people have pinned on him.
While he didn't directly mention demands like statehood or special protections, he called for a "win-win" approach in upcoming talks.
His return comes after last year's protests that turned violent, leaving four dead and injuries reported in varying numbers — reported as nearly 100 to over 160, reminding everyone why real dialogue and accountability are so important for Ladakh's future.