Ladakh activist Wangchuk back home after 6 months in jail

'Win-win' approach in upcoming talks

Wangchuk's release was met with cheers from hundreds of supporters at NDS Stadium, reflecting just how much hope people have pinned on him.

While he didn't directly mention demands like statehood or special protections, he called for a "win-win" approach in upcoming talks.

His return comes after last year's protests that turned violent, leaving four dead and injuries reported in varying numbers — reported as nearly 100 to over 160, reminding everyone why real dialogue and accountability are so important for Ladakh's future.