Ladakh civil society says MHA draft omits elected representatives' powers
India
Ladakh's civil society groups are calling out the central government for not sticking to promises made in a May 22 meeting.
Activist Sonam Wangchuk and local leaders say the draft from the Ministry of Home Affairs leaves out key powers for elected representatives, like control over finances and top officials, which were discussed earlier.
The lack of clear updates has left locals feeling uneasy and mistrustful.
Ashish Kundra denies statehood Sixth Schedule
Leaders, including BJP's Tashi Gyalson, had praised the May 22 talks.
Ladakh's Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra responded, saying talks under Article 371 are focused on protecting land, jobs, and culture, not granting statehood or Sixth Schedule.