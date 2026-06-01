Ladakh civil society says MHA draft omits elected representatives' powers India Jun 01, 2026

Ladakh's civil society groups are calling out the central government for not sticking to promises made in a May 22 meeting.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk and local leaders say the draft from the Ministry of Home Affairs leaves out key powers for elected representatives, like control over finances and top officials, which were discussed earlier.

The lack of clear updates has left locals feeling uneasy and mistrustful.