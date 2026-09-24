Ladakh halts as locals mourn 4 2025 protest victims
On Wednesday, Ladakh came to a standstill to honor the four people who lost their lives during the 2025 protests.
The anniversary saw shops in Leh and Kargil closed and quiet streets, as locals gathered for remembrance events.
Those protests had centered on demands for statehood and stronger constitutional protections.
Sonam Wangchuk leads shortened Leh padyatra
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk led a one-day padyatra in Leh (shortened due to weather), ending at Shaheed Memorial Park with representatives of the LAB joining in.
He called for the release of last year's judicial report into protest violence.
On the same day, Ladakh's lieutenant governor dropped criminal cases against 20 protesters, a move seen as a step toward healing old wounds.
Wangchuk continues talks with the government about Ladakh's future and greater autonomy.