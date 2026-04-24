Ladakh launches Project Him Sarovar to secure year round water

Him Sarovar sets 100 reservoir goal

The goal is big: 100 reservoirs in just one year, with one-half already being built across Leh and Kargil.

Each reservoir is about 40 x 30 meters and about 2 meters deep. The first one in Stok village was finished in three weeks and now stores nearly 3.5 million liters—enough to irrigate 150 hectares.

They're also using traditional methods like restoring natural depressions for storage, showing how teamwork between departments and locals can really make a difference for Ladakh's unique challenges.