Ladakh protests resume as demands for statehood, tribal protections grow

Why are people protesting in Ladakh?

People in Ladakh have been asking for statehood and tribal protections under the Sixth Schedule since 2019, when the region became a union territory.

Talks with the central government stalled on February 4, 2026, leaving many frustrated about how Ladakh is being governed.

Now, political and religious groups from both Leh and Kargil are standing together to push for real change.