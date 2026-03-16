Ladakh protests resume as demands for statehood, tribal protections grow
India
Protests are picking up again in Ladakh, as local groups call for statehood and stronger constitutional safeguards.
This comes right after activist Sonam Wangchuk was released from detention, but leaders say their main demands have not changed: they want more control over their region's future.
Why are people protesting in Ladakh?
People in Ladakh have been asking for statehood and tribal protections under the Sixth Schedule since 2019, when the region became a union territory.
Talks with the central government stalled on February 4, 2026, leaving many frustrated about how Ladakh is being governed.
Now, political and religious groups from both Leh and Kargil are standing together to push for real change.