Ladakh rolls out excise policy, allows retail hard liquor sales

Ladakh expands outlets, cuts licensing documents

This move means districts like Nubra, Changthang, Sham, and Zanskar will finally have better access to alcohol for visitors.

The policy also cuts red tape (licensing documents drop from 16 to six), lets microbreweries set up beer bars, and allows alcohol at private events for a fee.

Retail outlets will jump from just two to 20 via e-auction. Plus: stricter rules on pricing, mandatory security holograms on bottles, bans liquor in plastic bottles, and outlets must stay at least 100 meters away from religious sites or public facilities.