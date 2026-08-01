Ladakh to complete Census 2027 by end of September
Ladakh is set to become the first region in India to wrap up Census 2027, finishing by the end of September.
Chief Principal Census Officer Amit Sharma shared this news at a University of Ladakh seminar, noting that other states and union territories will finish their census work by February next year.
Census self-enumeration starts August 17
The census kicks off with a self-enumeration phase starting August 17, followed by main data collection from September 2-30.
Sharma encouraged students and faculty to help spread the word about Census 2027 in their communities.
University of Ladakh Vice-Chancellor Saket Kushwaha highlighted how important the census is for planning, policy formulation, and understanding the country's socio-economic landscape, encouraging students to take an active part in awareness efforts and help ensure the successful conduct of Census 2027.