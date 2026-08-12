Ladakh to finish 2027 census with self enumeration August 17
India
Ladakh is set to become the first region in India to wrap up the 2027 Census, starting self-enumeration from August 17-31, 2026.
This early timeline, needed because of Ladakh's tough snowbound conditions, also covers 16 snowy districts in Jammu and Kashmir, with population counting running through September.
Ladakh reference date Oct 1
Ladakh's reference date for the Census is October 1, 2026 (a few months before the rest of India).
Special steps are in place for security personnel who cannot be geo-tagged; they will use paper forms and dedicated officers.
1,100 J&K Bank branches will help spread the word.
Officials hope this smooth rollout sets a positive example for the nationwide Census coming up in February 2027.