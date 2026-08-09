Ladakh to lead caste enumeration, local census begins August 17
Ladakh is set to make history as the region in India to lead caste enumeration in Census 2027, starting August 17, well ahead of the rest of the country.
This round of Census 2027 will include a new open-ended column where people can self-report their caste.
Because Ladakh sits near sensitive borders, data collectors there will stick to paper forms instead of digital tools used elsewhere.
Master trainers complete 3-day boot camp
To get ready, master trainers just wrapped up an intensive three-day boot camp on how to collect both demographic and caste information.
Since Ladakh was not among the 16 States and UTs where a 'pre-test' was held in July 2026, they're working with tentative questions for now.
People can fill out their own details between August 17 and August 31, followed by house-to-house visits through September.
Special rules are in place for defense areas (paper only) to keep things secure while making sure everyone gets counted.