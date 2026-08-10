Ladakh to lead India's 1st caste enumeration in Census 2027
India
Big news: Ladakh is set to lead the first caste enumeration in Independent India as part of Census 2027, starting August 17, 2026.
This phase will cover Ladakh and other snowbound regions, collecting information on 40 different points, including an open-ended column where people can write their caste.
Ladakh chosen to demonstrate caste enumeration
Ladakh was picked because it will lead the way in demonstrating how caste will be enumerated for the first time in Independent India.
Jharkhand cancels public service exams
In other news, Jharkhand has canceled its recent public service exams after student protests over alleged irregularities.
Students are still pushing for a CBI probe and more transparent recruitment processes.