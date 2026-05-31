Ladakh unveils excise policy expanding liquor access to curb drugs
India
Ladakh just rolled out a fresh excise policy: liquor shops are jumping from two to 20, and for the first time, guest houses and homestays can sell alcohol.
The big idea is to help curb drug use, make things easier for tourists, and give everyone better access to drinks.
Ladakh cuts license paperwork to 6
Getting a license is way simpler now: paperwork has been cut down from 16 documents to just six, with no more mandatory clearances needed from local officials or the tourism department.
Tourists can enjoy drinks in their hotel rooms, and new liquor shops are coming to Nubra, Changthang, Sham, and Zanskar.
Plus, license fees have gone up as Ladakh aims for more revenue while keeping things transparent and tourist-friendly.