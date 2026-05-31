Ladakh unveils excise policy expanding liquor access to curb drugs

Ladakh cuts license paperwork to 6

Getting a license is way simpler now: paperwork has been cut down from 16 documents to just six, with no more mandatory clearances needed from local officials or the tourism department.

Tourists can enjoy drinks in their hotel rooms, and new liquor shops are coming to Nubra, Changthang, Sham, and Zanskar.

Plus, license fees have gone up as Ladakh aims for more revenue while keeping things transparent and tourist-friendly.