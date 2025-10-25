Ladakh violence probe: Commission begins hearings on October 25
A judicial commission led by retired Supreme Court Justice B.S. Chauhan will begin hearings on October 25, 2025, to investigate the deadly violence in Leh last month that left four people dead and around 90 injured.
The hearings, open to those affected, will run through October 28 at the Alternate Dispute Redressal Centre at Melongthang in Leh.
Inquiry could influence Ladakh's political landscape
This probe was launched after major protests in Leh over demands for statehood and special status for Ladakh, which turned violent and led to a long standoff with the government.
Civil groups had paused talks with the Centre, calling for accountability and transparency.
What comes out of this inquiry could shape Ladakh's political future and help restore trust in a region that's been on edge for months.