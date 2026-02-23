Lakhimpur Kheri: 17-year-old student killed in van-truck collision
India
A van carrying students to their board exams crashed into a truck in Padhuva, Lakhimpur Kheri on Monday, resulting in the death of 17-year-old Chanchal from Belpurwa village and injuring six others.
It's a heartbreaking moment for the local community, especially with students just trying to get to their exams.
Police are investigating the accident
Thankfully, the injured students are now stable and being treated at a local hospital. Police responded quickly and got them medical help.
The truck involved was seized at the scene, but its driver fled the scene, and officers rushed to the spot.