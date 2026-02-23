Lakhimpur Kheri: 17-year-old student killed in van-truck collision India Feb 23, 2026

A van carrying students to their board exams crashed into a truck in Padhuva, Lakhimpur Kheri on Monday, resulting in the death of 17-year-old Chanchal from Belpurwa village and injuring six others.

It's a heartbreaking moment for the local community, especially with students just trying to get to their exams.