Lakhimpur Kheri school: Saud Ansari kills Nishat Fatima then himself
India
A shocking incident at Children's Academy in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, saw Saud Ansari fatally kill Nishat Fatima before taking his own life on September 21, 2026.
Closed-circuit television footage revealed Ansari led Fatima to the first floor and carried two country-made pistols he had brought onto campus.
Ansari pressured Fatima to marry him
Police said the dispute was over Ansari pressuring Fatima to marry him.
Her family had approached Ansari and his parents and asked them to stop him, but their efforts did not yield results.
An FIR has been registered, and authorities are reviewing school security to prevent such tragedies in the future.