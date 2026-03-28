Lakhimpur Kheri taxi driver Rambaksh Gupta clings to hood 4km India Mar 28, 2026

A wild scene unfolded in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, when taxi driver Rambaksh Gupta ended up clinging to the hood of a moving car for nearly four kilometers.

The whole thing started with a heated argument between local and Lucknow taxi operators near the India-Nepal border over picking up passengers.

Gupta climbed onto the hood during the confrontation to try to stop the Lucknow cab from taking passengers; the driver then allegedly sped away with him still on the hood, and other drivers chased behind.