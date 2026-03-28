Lakhimpur Kheri taxi driver Rambaksh Gupta clings to hood 4km
A wild scene unfolded in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, when taxi driver Rambaksh Gupta ended up clinging to the hood of a moving car for nearly four kilometers.
The whole thing started with a heated argument between local and Lucknow taxi operators near the India-Nepal border over picking up passengers.
Gupta climbed onto the hood during the confrontation to try to stop the Lucknow cab from taking passengers; the driver then allegedly sped away with him still on the hood, and other drivers chased behind.
Viral footage triggers police case
Footage of Gupta's risky ride quickly went viral, pushing local police to step in.
Circle Officer Jitendra Singh Parihar confirmed that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.
The incident highlights just how intense competition among taxi drivers can get, and why it is now under serious legal review.