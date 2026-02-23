Lakshadweep's 'No Vehicle Day' on hold after HC stay
Lakshadweep's plan to kick off a "No Vehicle Day" on February 25, 2026, has been paused for now.
The move—meant to cut down pollution and boost public health—was challenged in the Kerala High Court by a local lawyer.
The idea was to limit vehicles for a day, except for those used by people with disabilities or emergencies.
Petitioner argues rule could disrupt travel, essential services
The petitioner said the rule could make it tough for people who travel often to Kerala for work and might disrupt moving essentials or patients between islands and the mainland.
The High Court will take up the case on March 16, so until then, it's a wait-and-watch situation.