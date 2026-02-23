Lakshadweep's 'No Vehicle Day' on hold after HC stay India Feb 23, 2026

Lakshadweep's plan to kick off a "No Vehicle Day" on February 25, 2026, has been paused for now.

The move—meant to cut down pollution and boost public health—was challenged in the Kerala High Court by a local lawyer.

The idea was to limit vehicles for a day, except for those used by people with disabilities or emergencies.