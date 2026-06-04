Lalit Modi denies being fugitive and says he travels freely
Lalit Modi, ex-chairman of the IPL, says he's not a "fugitive" and has never been convicted of any crime.
In a recent interview, he blamed media hype for the label and pointed out that he's been traveling freely since leaving India in 2010.
"I'm not running at all. I'm going all over the world. If I was running, you would be picking me up somewhere or the other." he said, adding that weak defamation laws let people make endless allegations.
Lalit Modi denies money laundering allegations
Modi is still under investigation for financial irregularities during his IPL days but insists money laundering allegations haven't stuck.
He criticized slow court processes ("The slow justice is a punishment as well.") and feels targeted by politicians like Rahul Gandhi.
Asked about returning to India, Modi replied, "There was a time when I did want to come back. And I had all the reasons to come back. Come back and do what?... I don't need to prove to anybody,"