Lalit Modi denies being fugitive and says he travels freely India Jun 04, 2026

Lalit Modi, ex-chairman of the IPL, says he's not a "fugitive" and has never been convicted of any crime.

In a recent interview, he blamed media hype for the label and pointed out that he's been traveling freely since leaving India in 2010.

"I'm not running at all. I'm going all over the world. If I was running, you would be picking me up somewhere or the other." he said, adding that weak defamation laws let people make endless allegations.