Laljibhai Sardhara shot dead in Rajkot robbery for ₹1.5cr
India
A businessman in Rajkot, Gujarat, was shot dead by masked robbers who stole gold and silver worth about ₹1.5 crore on Wednesday.
CCTV footage shows Laljibhai Sardhara bravely chasing the robbers before being fatally shot.
He was rushed to a private hospital but was declared dead on arrival.
Police launch Rajkot search using CCTV
Police have launched a major search using CCTV clips and roadblocks to track down the suspects, with help from nearby districts too.
Local traders are feeling uneasy after this incident; gold trader Rameshbhai Sakaria said they plan to raise safety concerns directly with Gujarat's home minister during his visit to Rajkot.