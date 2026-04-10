Landslide near Dharampur blocks only lane on Shimla Kalka highway

Shimla weather warns rain and landslides

Shimla's weather office has warned of more rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds (up to 30km per hour) across several districts including Chamba and Kullu.

There were also fresh landslides in Summerhill and Kuftadhar areas of Shimla.

Cutting work at one site is now on hold until a retaining wall goes up.

Locals are understandably worried after a recent wall collapse nearby.