Landslide near Dharampur blocks only lane on Shimla Kalka highway
India
A landslide near Dharampur in Solan district blocked the only open lane on the busy Shimla-Kalka highway around 4pm Friday, causing long traffic jams.
Highway crews jumped in quickly to clear things up, but travelers still faced major delays.
Shimla weather warns rain and landslides
Shimla's weather office has warned of more rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds (up to 30km per hour) across several districts including Chamba and Kullu.
There were also fresh landslides in Summerhill and Kuftadhar areas of Shimla.
Cutting work at one site is now on hold until a retaining wall goes up.
Locals are understandably worried after a recent wall collapse nearby.