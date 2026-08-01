Kerala landslides kill 5, many feared trapped under debris

Ranni in Pathanamthitta district is one of the worst-hit areas, with the Ranni-Vadasserikkara Road submerged and shops flooded.

Heavy rainfall has also caused widespread flooding and blocked roads in Idukki and Kottayam districts.

Landslides have disrupted traffic on several routes, including the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway.

Central Kerala has witnessed exceptionally heavy rainfall, triggering landslides and flooding across several districts.