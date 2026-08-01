Kerala landslides kill 5, many feared trapped under debris
What's the story
Heavy rains in Kerala have triggered multiple landslides, killing five people and leaving many others missing, The Indian Express reported. The landslides occurred in Idukki and Kottayam districts, with rescue teams working tirelessly to locate those feared trapped under the debris. Chief Minister V D Satheesan said the state government is fully prepared to deal with rain and landslide emergencies.
Weather warning
IMD issues red alert in 7 districts
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for seven districts: Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod.
The alert predicts heavy to extremely heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and gusty winds.
In light of the forecast, authorities have opened the shutters of several minor dams and declared school holidays in affected areas.
Flooding impact
Ranni in Pathanamthitta district among worst-hit
Ranni in Pathanamthitta district is one of the worst-hit areas, with the Ranni-Vadasserikkara Road submerged and shops flooded.
Heavy rainfall has also caused widespread flooding and blocked roads in Idukki and Kottayam districts.
Landslides have disrupted traffic on several routes, including the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway.
Central Kerala has witnessed exceptionally heavy rainfall, triggering landslides and flooding across several districts.
Rainfall impact
Landslides, flooding reported in several areas
In Central Kerala, the worst-affected areas include the Pathanamthitta-Kottayam-Idukki belt up to the Ernakulam border.
Vadasserikkara recorded about 302mm of rainfall in less than 24 hours, while Lahai received nearly 260mm.
The heavy rainfall has caused river levels across Kerala to rise, prompting the Irrigation Department to issue orange and yellow alerts for several rivers.
Flood warning
Orange alerts issued for several rivers
Orange alerts were issued for Muvattupuzha, Kallada, Meenachil, Manimala, Pampa, and Achankovil rivers.
The Moozhiyar, Pambla, Kallarkutty, and Malankara dams have been opened to regulate inflows as reservoir levels continue to rise.
The state government has opened relief camps and ordered precautionary evacuations from vulnerable areas.
Revenue Minister A P Anilkumar said all government departments are on alert to respond swiftly to any emergency.