Landslip victims Joseph Chelakkattu, Sangeetha Arul Lal given final farewells
India
The final goodbyes were said today for Joseph Chelakkattu, 80, and Sangeetha Arul Lal, who lost their lives in landslips in Kottayam district triggered by heavy rains.
Joseph was laid to rest at Sacred Heart Church, Peringalam, after his home was hit, while Sangeetha, from Tamil Nadu, died when her bike was struck by debris on the Erattupetta-Vagamon road.
Sangeetha's body escorted to Tamil Nadu
Sangeetha's body was respectfully escorted back to Tamil Nadu, with local officials helping every step of the way.
Leaders like Minister Mons Joseph and MP Anto Antony joined others in paying tribute, as the community gathered to honor both lives lost in this sudden tragedy.