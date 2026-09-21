Landslip victims Joseph Chelakkattu, Sangeetha Arul Lal given final farewells

The final goodbyes were said today for Joseph Chelakkattu, 80, and Sangeetha Arul Lal, who lost their lives in landslips in Kottayam district triggered by heavy rains.

Joseph was laid to rest at Sacred Heart Church, Peringalam, after his home was hit, while Sangeetha, from Tamil Nadu, died when her bike was struck by debris on the Erattupetta-Vagamon road.